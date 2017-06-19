Two dead in Salem shooting

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) – Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred near the intersection of Lancaster Drive Northeast and Market Street Northeast.

Multiple calls of shots fired, with someone hit, came into emergency dispatchers around 10:56 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found two people who suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers administered first aid, but both victims died at the scene.

Police have not released the names of the two homicide victims.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Team are on scene.

Police confirmed that at least one person was taken into custody, but have not said how that person is related to the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Salem Police Department at (503) 588-5032.