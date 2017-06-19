TriMet to Kimye: Stop using our logo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – TriMet has requested Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West stop using their trademarked material.

TriMet was tipped off the old tri-arrow logo was being used by The Kids Supply, a children’s clothing line owned by the celebrity couple.

After TriMet confirmed it was their logo, they sent the company a cease-and-desist requesting they halt all production of the item featuring the logo.

Kimye’s company complied with the request and stated neither West nor Kardashian had any knowledge the logo was trademarked material. They also stated only 300 of the sweaters were sold, but they would halt future production.

TriMet spokesperson Tia York said they don’t believe the logo was intentionally stolen. They also aren’t seeking any royalties from The Kids Supply.

York also said that, despite the tri-arrow logo being phased out in 2002, they do still own the trademark. Additionally, the logo is still used on over 175 TriMet vehicles and at some stops.