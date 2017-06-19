Partial human remains wash ashore near Woodland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Partial human remains washed ashore on the banks of the Columbia River near Woodland, Washington on Saturday night.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff Office says the remains were in advanced stages of decomposition and may have been in the water months or even years. A cause of death has not been determined.

The person was wearing Levi blue jeans model “521” slim tapered fit, size 29w x 32i. They were also wearing one Nike shoe, size 8, and investigators are working to determine if it is a man or a woman’s shoe and when it was manufactured and sold.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Sergeant Brad Thurman at 360-577-3092.