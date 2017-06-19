Indicted Portland jazzman Thara Memory dies

Related Coverage Portland jazzman Thara Memory charged with sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Grammy-award winning jazz teacher Thara Memory, who was recently charged for sex crimes, died on Saturday.

The 68-year-old was arraigned in February on 8 counts of 3rd-degree sex abuse, 2 counts of 3rd-degree attempted sex abuse and one count of harassment. He pleaded not guilty.

Don Lucoff, the Executive Artist Director for the Portland Jazz Festival confirmed that Memory died Saturday night.

The indictment against him listed four alleged victims, two of whom were under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged unwanted contact, the Portland Tribune reported.

Memory suffered from health problems but no cause of death has been released.