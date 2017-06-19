Fire victim ‘doesn’t know love of her life is gone’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman badly injured in a deadly apartment fire remains hospitalized Monday night, and her family tells KOIN 6 News it won’t be easy as they scramble to sort things out.

The blaze ripped through the Rosewood Commons Apartments in Gresham on Friday, killing Daniel Guzman, whom several neighbors described as a well-loved member of the community.

Guzman’s girlfriend, Candy Young, jumped from their second-floor apartment to safety. She suffered serious burns to her throat and lungs, and was put into a medically-induced coma while doctors treat her for a broken leg and back injury.

Cindy Young, Candy’s sister, said doctors told her it could be 2 weeks before she is able to breathe on her own.

“They’re hoping to get her moved to a regular ventilator, which was supposed to happen today because last night she was having problems absorbing oxygen,” Cindy said. “It’s all through her lungs. She had a lot of soot in her lungs, she did actually breathe in quite a bit.”

Candy had been working the night before the fire, her sister said, and she and Guzman were sleeping when the fire broke out.

“They literally just woke up to the smoke,” Cindy said.

Despite being in a medically-induced coma, Cindy said her sister is lucky.

“She doesn’t know the love of her life is gone,” she said about Guzman’s death. “This has all just been a really rough thing for everybody involved.”

Before jumping out of her apartment window to safety, Candy had thrown her 2 puppies out onto the ground below. The puppies survived, but now Cindy said she is struggling to find a place to keep them until her sister is back on her feet.

“We don’t really have any place for them to stay,” she said. “They’ve been here in the parking lot [at the hospital] most of the time.”

While it could be weeks until Candy wakes up, her sister said she’s optimistic she’ll pull through. Once she’s awake, Cindy said she’ll likely have plenty of rehab.

“There’s no way to really tell, it’s just up to her and how she responds,” she said.