Family searches Portland for missing daughter, 15

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of a 15-year-old high school student who has not been seen since Saturday afternoon is searching the downtown area looking for her.

Taylor Dawn Klein left her Hillsboro-area home on Friday to stay at a friend’s house. But her parents learned she never went there. Taylor’s parents said they were in contact with her by text message until Saturday afternoon but haven’t heard from her since.

Taylor Klein is 5-foot-4 and 135 pounds and was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Saturday walking toward Portland’s Chinatown.

The family filed a police report and is offering a cash reward for information that leads them to her.

