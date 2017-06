MARION CO., Ore. (KOIN) — A 13-year-old swimmer drowned in the Santiam River at the Elkhorn Valley Campground Sunday evening, officials confirmed.

The teen was swimming with friends when they went under the water around 4:15 p.m. and never resurfaced, Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rescuers were sent out to help the victim’s friends who became stranded on the opposite bank of the river, according to the sheriff’s office.

