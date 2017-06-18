Photos: Portland celebrates 2017 Pride Festival

Pride activities were in full swing this weekend in Portland

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
A Portland police officer hugs a spectator at Portland's Pride Parade, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pride Northwest started organizing the Pride Festival in the mid 1990s and it has been going strong ever since. Organizers said their main focus this year was to provide a number of headliners that would show the diversity of the community in 2017.

Portland’s Pride Festival and Parade 2017