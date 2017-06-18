Photos: Portland celebrates 2017 Pride Festival

Related Coverage Portland highlights diversity in 2017 Pride Festival

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pride Northwest started organizing the Pride Festival in the mid 1990s and it has been going strong ever since. Organizers said their main focus this year was to provide a number of headliners that would show the diversity of the community in 2017.

Portland's Pride Festival and Parade 2017
A Portland Police Bureau officer at Portland's Pride Parade, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg)
A woman holds up a sign at Portland's Pride Festival, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg)
Portland police officers at Portland's Pride Parade, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg)
Mayor Ted Wheeler at Portland's Pride Parade, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman at Portland's Pride Parade, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg)
A TriMet bus during Portland's Pride Parade, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg)
A Portland police officer hugs a spectator at Portland's Pride Parade, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg) A woman holds a flag during Portland's Pride Parade, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg) Victims of a deadly MAX stabbing shown in a photo on a TriMet bus during Portland's Pride Parade, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg)
Love is written on a woman's arm at Portland's Pride Parade, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg) People celebrate at Portland's Pride Festival, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg) People celebrate at Portland's Pride Festival, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg) A sign held during Portland's Pride Parade, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg)
Kids walk in Portland's Pride Parade, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg)
A rainbow flag at Portland's Pride Festival, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg) A sheriff's deputy rides a motorcycle during Portland's Pride Parade, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg)
A rainbow flag at Portland's Pride Parade, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg) A Portland police officer rides a motorcycle during Portland's Pride Parade, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg)
Portland police officers ride motorcycles during Portland's Pride Parade, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg)
Rowers dressed in rainbow colors along the Willamette River during Portland's Pride Festival, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Brent Weisberg)