Police: Man who fired shots returned to scene to fight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 40-year-old man was arrested for firing a gun and trying to start fights with people early Saturday morning, police said.

Mario Manuel Ugalde allegedly opened fire on the 600 block of N Argyle Street on Friday night, and came back to the scene the next morning to start fights with people, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Police responded to several reports of shots fired that night, but weren’t able to locate the suspect. Officers were called back to the scene just after 8 a.m. Saturday and found Ugalde leaving on a motorcycle. He slowly drove away as police tried to pull him over, but he later stopped and was taken into custody, police said.

Two guns, magazines, ammunition and spent shell casings were recovered at a nearby home, according to police.

Ugalde was charged with 3 counts of possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and driving while revoked. He will be arraigned on Monday.