Photos: Notable celebrity fathers and sons

Sons have emerged from the shadows of their fathers

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Tom Hanks appears at a gala to benefit the Entertainment Industry Foundation's Women's Cancer Research Fund in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 20, 2008, and his son Colin Hanks poses in New York to promote his series, "Life in Pieces," on Oct. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, left, and Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
Tom Hanks appears at a gala to benefit the Entertainment Industry Foundation's Women's Cancer Research Fund in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 20, 2008, and his son Colin Hanks poses in New York to promote his series, "Life in Pieces," on Oct. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, left, and Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

In honor of Father’s Day, the AP has gathered a collection of notable celebrity fathers and sons from the AP Photo Archive. Following in their fathers’ footsteps, they have emerged from the shadows and forged their own successful identities.

Famous fathers and sons

Related Posts