Man killed in Gresham apartment fire ‘was very caring’

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Community members are banding together to support those affected by a deadly apartment fire in Gresham that happened on Friday.

Neighbors told KOIN 6 News Daniel Guzman, a well-loved member of the community, was killed in the Rosewood Commons Apartments fire.

“He was very caring to all these residents,” neighbor Mandy Howe said. “He checked on all of them to make sure they didn’t need anything, he would lend a helping hand whenever he could.”

Guzman may have been sleeping when the fire broke out in his apartment. His long-time girlfriend was reportedly forced to throw her 2 dogs out of a window and jump to safety.

Neighbors said Guzman’s girlfriend was put into a medically-induced coma in the hospital where she’s being treated for a broken leg and back injury.

Now the community is collecting items for other residents displaced by the fire.

“We are just asking the community to gather clothes and hygiene and pillows and blankets, and once they can get another place we can get bigger items for them,” neighbor Jessica Collier said on Sunday afternoon.

There is expected to be a GoFundMe page for the victims on Monday.

Guzman’s family said they aren’t ready to make a full statement.