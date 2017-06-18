Elderly Redmond residents killed in Hwy 22 crash

MARION CO., Ore. (KOIN) — Two elderly people were killed in a 2-car head-on crash Saturday on Highway 22 in Marion County, Oregon State Police said.

The crash reportedly happened just before 5:30 p.m. near milepost 41.

Investigators determined 84-year-old William Bodden of Redmond was driving a 2007 Toyota Rav4 westbound when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 2008 Jeep Patriot that was driving eastbound, OSP said.

Diane Bodden, 77, who was a passenger in the Rav4, died at the scene. An air ambulance was sent to take William Bodden to the hospital, but he died while en route.

The driver of the Patriot, 51-year-old Joyce Mast, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

It’s unknown why William Bodden crossed the center line.

The investigation is ongoing.