CEDAR MILL, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old man’s blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit when he crashed into a Cedar Mill home Sunday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Carter Culleton was driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he hit a stop sign and crashed into a home on the 2300 block of NW Woodrose Drive around 4 a.m.

Luckily, no one was injured in the crash, deputies said.

Culleton was arrested and charged with DUII and second-degree criminal mischief.