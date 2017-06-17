Pride festival underway in downtown Portland

Related Coverage Police asked to not wear uniforms in Pride Parade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pride Northwest activities are in full swing this weekend in Portland with thousands gathering for various events downtown.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday, there will be booths and vendors at the Portland Pride Waterfront Festival at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Pride events include several marches and the main event — the Portland Pride Parade. The Trans Pride March was Saturday in the North Park Blocks and the Dyke March is Saturday at 6 p.m. at starting at SW Pine and Naito in Waterfront Park.

The Pride Parade starts at 11 a.m. Sunday in the North Park Blocks and travels along NW Davis then north on Naito to SW Pine Street where the Pride Festival continues.

The parade features more than 150 groups.

TriMet expects some service disruption due the marches downtown, mainly between 3:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Expect possible MAX delays on Saturday, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., due to Portland #Pride events. — TriMet (@trimet) June 17, 2017