Preview: 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In just a week, the annual World Naked Bike Ride will make its way back to Portland.

Portland has been participating since 2004, when the movement first took off. Organizer Stephen Upchurch says the reason for the ride is simple — “It’s a protest against our society’s dependency on fossil fuels,” he said.

While it is a protest, for many it’s also a chance to show some skin and get creative. Last year, more than 10,000 riders took to the streets of Portland for the annual bike ride. Many of the participants came decked out in colorful wigs and body paint.

Although indecent exposure can be a violation of city code, because this ride is a protest, Portland police do not cite people unless they start early, aren’t part of the official event or go off route and cause a disruption. The World Naked Bike Ride’s website states its official dress code is, “As bare as you dare,” which typically means shoes and a helmet. However, there are no strict rules as they encourage people to “Strip down to whatever level will maximize your fun.”

This year, the World Naked Bike Ride will start at Fernhill Park on June 24.

According to the event’s website, the route will not be disclosed prior to the ride, which is set to start at 9 p.m.

2016 World Naked Bike Ride View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Thousands turned out for the 2016 Naked Bike Ride in Portland. (KOIN) Thousands turned out for the 2016 Naked Bike Ride in Portland. (KOIN) Justin Mayers and Ralyn Miller at the Naked Bike Ride. (KOIN) Thousands turned out for the 2016 Naked Bike Ride in Portland. (KOIN) Thousands turned out for the 2016 Naked Bike Ride in Portland. (KOIN) Thousands turned out for the 2016 Naked Bike Ride in Portland. (KOIN) Thousands turned out for the 2016 Naked Bike Ride in Portland. (KOIN) Thousands turned out for the 2016 Naked Bike Ride in Portland. (KOIN) Thousands turned out for the 2016 Naked Bike Ride in Portland. (KOIN) Thousands turned out for the 2016 Naked Bike Ride in Portland. (KOIN) Thousands turned out for the 2016 Naked Bike Ride in Portland. (KOIN) Thousands turned out for the 2016 Naked Bike Ride in Portland. (KOIN)