Drugs and guns found during Cornelius arrests

CORNELIUS, Ore. (BEAVERTON VALLEY TIMES) — Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies and interagency law enforcement personnel arrested five people in Cornelius Thursday, resulting in the seizure of drugs, guns and cash.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15, sheriff’s deputies and other investigators began to target nuisance houses in Cornelius. These houses generate an inordinate number of calls for service and are suspected of illegal activity, deputies said.

Deputies conducted traffic stops that led to the issuance of a search warrant resulting in the arrest of five people and the seizure of approximately one pound of methamphetamine, six firearms and about $3800 in cash.

Cynthia Silva of Forest Grove, 39, and Jose Cervantez of Cornelius, 36, were arrested for possession of meth during a traffic stop conducted at 7:15 p.m. near the 2500 block of Southwest Golf Course Road. About half an ounce of meth was seized. Cervantez also was arrested for a violation of a restraining order charge that stemmed from a previous incident.

Teresa Navarro, 41, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance (meth) during a traffic stop in the area of Southeast Third Avenue and Baseline Street. About three ounces of meth were seized during the stop.

Deputies served a search warrant at 706 S. Eighth Ave. in Cornelius, where they arrested Vince Breiding of Cornelius, 52, for distribution of a controlled substance (meth). Also arrested was Dawn Lamping, 53, for a felony federal parole warrant.

Nearly a pound of meth was seized at the house along with three pistols, two shotguns, a rifle and $3,800 in cash.

Participating law enforcement agencies included the Westside Interagency Narcotics Team, the Washington County Interagency Gang Team, the Criminal Apprehension Team and the Hillsboro Police.

The Beaverton Valley Times is a KOIN media partner