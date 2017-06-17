Blues Festival to bring 150 performances to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s that time of year again. Single-day passes are now available for the 30th Anniversary of the Safeway Waterfront Blues Festival.
Single-day tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. This year, the festival starts June 30 and runs for 5 days through July 4.
If you plan on attending more than one day, there are other passes still available including the “Basic 5-Day Pass” and the “Blues Buddy Pass,” both of which feature a 20% discount.
This year’s festival headliners are: Big Head Todd Blues Club, Chris Isaak, Joss Stone, Galactic, Elvin Bishop, Fantastic Negrito, Canned Heat, JD McPherson, Bokante, Pine Leaf Boys, MarchFourth, Pimps of Joytime, Booker T Stax Revue, Cedric Burnside Project and Sonny Landreth.
Dozens of acts will fill 4 stages over the long holiday weekend.
The festival, which takes place at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, is the biggest fundraiser for the Oregon Food Bank. According to its website, this “iconic festival has raised more than $10 million and 1,000 tons of food for hunger relief.”
KOIN 6 is a proud sponsor of the Blues Festival. We will be at the event starting on Friday, reporting live.
