PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Zidell Marine will launch its final barge on Friday in a move that marks the end of an era for the industry in Portland.

Zidell Marine has been building barges in the South Waterfront since 1961. This is the 277th and final barge for the company, run by Portland’s Zidell family.

After the launch of the final barge, the family plans to redevelop the land in the South Waterfront called the Zidell Yards. The plans for the new mixed use neighborhood were revealed last year.