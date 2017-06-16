Trump to rollback US policies on Cuba

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump will announce a new plan that stiffens regulations on Americans traveling to Cuba and restrict U.S. companies from conducting transactions with Cuban organizations controlled by the military, CBS News reported.

CBS is reporting the president will make several announcements on American-Cuba relations during a speech planned for on Friday in Miami.

The U.S. Embassy in Havana will remain open, but Americans should expect a reduction in the number of categories in which they do not need a U.S. government license to go to Cuba.

Currently, Americans are allowed to travel to Cuba under 12 categories: family visits; official business of the U.S. government, foreign governments, and certain intergovernmental organizations; journalistic activity; professional research and professional meetings; educational activities; religious activities; public performances, clinics, workshops, athletic and other competitions, and exhibitions; support for the Cuban people; humanitarian projects; activities of private foundations or research or educational institutes; exportation, importation, or transmission of information or information materials; and certain export transactions that may be considered for authorization under existing regulations and guidelines.

Recently, KOIN 6 News reporter Brent Weisberg traveled to Cuba.

“Nearly all of the Cubans we spoke with seemed excited about the future,” Weisberg said. “There is, however, a resounding ‘wait-and-see’ feeling for many of them in terms of how President Trump’s policies may affect them, their families and Cuba in general.”

Companies like Airbnb, which has added thousands of rentals in Cuba since starting operations in Cuba in 2015, are also watching the president’s decision closely. The company recently reported that in just over two years, hosts in Cuba have earned nearly $40 million.

The U.S. will demand greater internet access and the release of prisoners and return of American fugitives in Cuba. President Barack Obama’s repeal of the special Cuban immigration privileges known as wet-foot/dry-foot will not change, according to CBS News.