Salem police warn about falsely marked Oxycodone pills

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police are warning the public about Fentanyl pills that have been falsely marked as Oxycodone.

The warning comes after several people, one of which had to be resuscitated, were treated for opioid overdose after consuming 1/4 of a small blue pill they believed was Oxycodone.

However, the drug the individuals ingested was Fentanyl, which is anywhere from 50-10,000 times more potent than morphine. The drug, which was also listed as the cause of death for the musician Prince, also carries a high-risk for addiction.

According to authorities, hundreds of these pills have been found in the Salem area and they’re urging the public to be vigilant in the consumption and storage of prescribed medications.

Medications should only be taken when prescribed by a licensed medical professional, and should be stored in an area that is inaccessible to minors.

In order to stop the pollution of groundwater, Salem Police urge the public to dispose of leftover medications properly. Most pharmacies accept unused medication, and a medicine disposal receptacle is located at the Salem Police Station.