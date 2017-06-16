Portland Marathon, city agree on new course

Related Coverage Lack of cops may nix 2017 Portland Marathon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Marathon announced on Friday that the 46th annual event will go on as planned this year, despite issues that surfaced earlier this week.

The marathon was at risk when the City of Portland denied a permit for the 2017 Portland Marathon because the planned course would require more police officers to staff than the force has available.

City officials asked organizers to change their route to accommodate the staffing issues and an agreement was struck Friday.

The details of the course will be announced at a later date. The marathon is scheduled for October 8.