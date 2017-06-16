Popular Forest Park trails to temporarily close

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Parks Department announced they will shut down some of Portland’s most popular trails in Forest Park for several weeks this summer.

The department plans to repair a bridge on the very popular Lower Macleay Trail. However, before they can get to work, they have to repair the trail itself.

Lower Macleay Trail is heavily damaged from winter landslides, so to get it fixed, the trail will have to be closed for at least a few weeks.

The improvements are thanks to voters supporting the Parks Replacement Bond in 2014, according to Maija Spencer, Parks Replacement Bond community engagement coordinator.

The bond generated $68 million for park improvement projects, and about 1% of that will be used to replace a pair of worn down bridges on Lower Macleay Trail.

Spencer said, “We’ll be taking those both out and actually realigning the trail and putting in one long new bridge that will actually curve more to the left hand side.”

The new bridge will be made out of steel and fiberglass, which is a huge jump in safety and durability from the current wooden bridges. However, construction workers can’t get to the site until the trail is fixed, so part one of the project is to repair the landslide damage.

Construction is scheduled to start June 19 and end mid-July, according to Spencer.

Upgrading Lower Macleay Trail is just one of three bridge replacements to happen this summer. The other two will be on Wildwood and Maple Trails, both of which will also cause closures.

The parks department has put together a list and map of all the detours you’ll need to know to find a temporary route.