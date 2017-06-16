Police asked to not wear uniforms in Pride Parade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Organizers of the annual Portland Pride Parade recently asked members of the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office to not march in the parade while wearing their uniforms.

KOIN 6 News first learned about the request on Friday, 3 days before the parade is scheduled to be held in downtown Portland.

Debra Porta, executive director of Pride Northwest Inc., confirmed the organization made the “difficult decision” to ask law enforcement officers marching in the parade not to wear their uniforms.

She said in the recent weeks, some LGBTQ community members have become more vocal about their concerns with marching in a parade with police officers in uniforms.

“There is a lot of symbolism that goes with that uniform,” Porta said, speaking by phone Friday morning.

“We also recognize that our LGBTQ officers have worked long and hard to be where they are at, to be out in their uniforms and to be out in the force and to effect change in police culture,” Porta said.

However, Porta said there’s been a “history” between LGBTQ community members and law enforcement both in Portland, and nationally, that hasn’t always been the best.

“We still run into issues,” she said. “This is a history that we all need to own, figure out how to navigate and somehow navigate together.”

In the letter sent to PPB and MCSO, Porta writes “…we are asking LGBTQ and allied people on law enforcement, who plan to march in the Portland Pride Parade NOT to march in uniform.”

The letter goes on to state, “NO member of law enforcement will be denied or turned away from the parade.”

Since the letter was sent out, Porta has met with members of PPB and MCSO. The request seems to have been toned down to be on more of “we’re asking them to just consider not marching in their uniform,” Porta said.

“We will absolutely honor and celebrate any officer who marches with or without that uniform,” she said.

“To be clear, we are NOT asking you not to march,” the letter states.

The letter suggested law enforcement marching in the parade “maybe wear department polos or other shirt – something besides the uniform.”

Portland Police Bureau spokesperson Sgt. Pete Simpson said Chief of Police Mike Marshman and Mayor Ted Wheeler will both support any officer who wears their uniform and badge during the parade.

Several officers told KOIN 6 News they plan to wear their uniform during the parade in solidarity of each other and the community.

“Officers will have the decision,” Simpson said. “They have been made aware of the letter and the chief and mayor will support an individual’s decision to proudly wear their uniform while marching in the parade.”

Porta said she hopes there will be more dialogue with law enforcement and the LGBTQ community about how to improve relations after Pride weekend concludes.

“And although we know there has been lots of progress, we also recognize that there are significant numbers of people in our communities who are still harassed, who are still ignored, who are still effected by police presence,” Porta said.

KOIN 6 News will have more details on this developing story throughout the day.