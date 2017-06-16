Oregon Military Dept. breaks ground for new headquarters

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) – A ground breaking ceremony was held in Salem on Friday for the new Oregon Military Department headquarters.

The 55,078-square-foot facility will be used to administer, house, equip and train the nearly 8,000 soldiers and airmen of the Oregon National Guard.

A large portion of the estimated $25.48 million cost of the structure will be used to meet both structural and green energy requirements. The building will meet current seismic essential facility requirements which will reduce operation and maintenance cost and minimizes the need for future remodels.

Additionally, the facility will comply Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and State Energy Efficient Design (SEED) green-energy requirements.

According to Stephen Bomar, director of public affairs for the Oregon Military Department, “The overall project is funded by both federal and state matching,” and will provide a positive impact for the Oregon economy.

The scheduled completion date for the project is June 2018.