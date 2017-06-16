Oregon man appeals 1991 murder sentence for 6th time

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has appealed his 1991 murder sentence for the sixth time.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 41-year-old Todd Davilla had his sixth sentencing on Thursday for the murder of Lisa Flormoe after the state Court of Appeals overturned his sentence last August.

The court did not make a decision in the case, so Davilla will be back in a few weeks to hear his sentence.

The court overturned Davilla’s 50-year sentence last August, ruling the judge did not sufficiently establish during a 2012 sentencing why the crime justified a greater sentence than the one determined by state guidelines. Davilla’s presumptive sentence for the murder was 10 years.

In January 1992, Davilla pleaded guilty to murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted rape. He was 16 years old when he committed the crime and was charged as an adult.