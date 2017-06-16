Neighbors fed up with homeless living on their street

Related Coverage Portland ‘overwhelmed’ with abandoned RVs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People living in one Northeast Portland neighborhood are fed up with the constant parade of RVs, trash and drug paraphernalia left behind by homeless people on their street.

One RV caught on fire almost a week ago and neighbors were worried there were hazardous materials in it but the city hasn’t towed it.

City officials have increased their officers focused on the homeless/RV epidemic from 4 to 8 and officers are now authorized to warn RV campers to move if they are creating a hazardous situation.

Lisa Balick filed this video report.