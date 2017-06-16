Man dies in Gresham apartment fire

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died in an apartment fire in Gresham Friday afternoon.

According to the Gresham Fire Department, crews arrived at the Rosewood Commons apartments to find heavy fire coming from a second floor unit.

A woman was reportedly dropping dogs out of the second floor window before jumping out herself. She told fire fighters her husband was still inside so they focused their efforts on finding him.

Unfortunately the man was found dead inside. The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for possible smoke inhalation injuries. There are no other known injuries.

Fire fighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment where it started and it is now under control.

The of the fire is still under investigation.