Looking to camp out for solar eclipse? Head to Madras

MADRAS, Ore. (KOIN) — What some would call a once in a lifetime event is just a few weeks away. The first total solar eclipse to touch the U.S. since 1979 will be visible on the Oregon coast on Aug. 21.

Although many locations in Oregon have been booked up, there is one organic farm ready for visitors.

In Madras, Oregon, the prime location for the eclipse is Organic Earthly Delights. At this farm, Christina Carpenter plans to blend a taste of Oregon with the massive cosmic event, and wants everyone from all over the world to come for the spectacle.

“We’re not only organic, but bio-dynamic as well,” Carpenter said.

The farm has over 100 acres of grass that Carpenter hopes to fill up with 500 campsites for the eclipse. This experience will offer fresh organic food and meals, astronomers from Hawaii, bands, kids’ entertainment as well as showers and bathrooms for the solar eclipse.

Carpenter said, ” We are uniquely suited to be self-contained, have a really safe and fun environment out here, but not depend on a small town to support the event, we can take care of everything we need”

This organic farm sits to the east of the Cascades, where the weather is notoriously clear.

“Every time I step outside in the dark it’s just amazing,” Carpenter said. “The stars out here are amazing.”

Carpenter said the farm has plenty of space and people can even drive right up to their camping spot. Campers are allowed to bring an RV and their own tent, or Carpenter and her team can set up tents beforehand.

According to Carpenter, this experience gives you the feeling “of a country farm, camping charm and the natural connection to the earth and space.”

There are more than 300 campsites still available, some of the last in the state; you can find more information about prices and campsite registration here.

After this, the next totality for Oregon won’t happen for 154 years.