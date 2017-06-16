Look: Man burglarizes Woodburn businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Woodburn Police Department is seeking help from the public to help solve a string of burglaries in the area.

From January to June, a number of break-ins have occurred along local businesses on Highway 99E.

Video surveillance footage shows the persons of interest, and WPD is urging anyone with information to contact them with tips.

CONTACT:

Woodburn Crime Stoppers: 503-891-3691

Email: Marty Pilcher (marty.pilcher@ci.woodburn.or.us)

Or submit a tip via the Woodburn Police Department app.