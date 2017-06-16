Klamath Falls man, 20, accused of burglary and rape

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 20-year-old man from Klamath Falls is charged with rape following a home invasion, according to police.

Klamath Falls police arrested Tristin Michael Swafford on Wednesday in the 1400 block of Arthur Street. Police say Swafford unlawfully entered the residence and then forced the victim to have sex.

He is now charged with rape, sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration and burglary.

The DA’s Office filed court documents this week indicating that if they secure a conviction, they will be seeking an enhanced sentencing because of the victim’s vulnerability.

Swafford appeared in court on Thursday where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He is scheduled back in court on June 22.