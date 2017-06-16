Kitzhaber, Hayes will not face federal charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Federal prosecutors announced on Friday they have stopped the investigation of former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber and his girlfriend Cylvia Hayes. The pair will not face any criminal charges.

The news comes more than 2 years after Kitzhaber announced his resignation.

In February 2015, Kitzhaber resigned from office after revelations Hayes, his unofficial advisor, received more than $200,000 from outside interest groups to influence energy and environmental policies and failed to report the income on her taxes. However, in his statement, he said he broke no laws.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement, “The investigation by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation into the alleged misuse of former Governor Kitzhaber’s and Ms. Hayes’s positions for their personal benefit has concluded and no federal criminal charges will be sought. The United States will not comment further on this matter.”

Secretary of State Kate Brown assumed Oregon’s highest office after Kitzhaber ended his four-decade political career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report