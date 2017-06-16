Former Oregon City man pleads guilty to rape

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) – A former Oregon City man, 28, pleaded guilty in a 2006 sexual assault case.

In May 2016, Oregon City Police detectives resumed investigations on a series of sexual assault cases from 2006.

During investigations, Brandon James Andrews, was identified as a suspect in a case that involved a 14-year-old victim when the sexual assaults began.

Andrews was indicted by a grand jury in December on 2 counts of rape I, 3 counts of unlawful sexual penetration I, and 5 counts of sexual abuse II.

Last week, Andrews pleaded guilty to 2 counts of rape I and 1 count of unlawful sexual penetration, all Class A felonies.

He received a sentence of 3 years in prison and 7 years of post-prison supervision.