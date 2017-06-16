‘Chronic nuisance’ house searched in Sellwood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau executed a search warrant early Friday morning near Sellwood Park.

Police on scene said the investigation into the chronic nuisance property remains ongoing and that additional leads were being followed up on.

The warrant was executed by members of the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) and the bureau’s Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team (NRT).

Neighbors said police surrounded the home in question around 6 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Southeast Lexington. One woman living nearby said the house has been a known drug house.

Officers could be seen taking a drug K-9 through the house checking for any potential evidence. A large SUV was also pulled up onto the front yard to haul out any evidence that was seized.

Police said residents can help combat drug house with a citizen-driven search warrant, which is initiated from information provided by neighbors to search a suspected drug house. NRT officers use this information, corroborated by their own observations, to produce an affidavit for a search warrant.

Here are some phone numbers for the public to call to report problem houses in their neighborhood.

Central Precinct……. 503-823-0097

East Precinct……503-823-4800

North Precinct ……503-823-2120