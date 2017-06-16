Amazon is buying Whole Foods in $13.7B deal

Amazon.com Inc. will pay $42 per share of Whole Foods Market Inc.

A Whole Foods store in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, May 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

NEW YORK (AP) — Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.

The deal is targeted to close in the second half of the year.