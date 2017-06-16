2 Portland women killed in Nevada crash

TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover accident that killed two Oregon women on a state highway northeast of Tonopah.

Trooper Dan Gordon says the 22- and 23-year-old women killed in the crash shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday both lived in Portland, Oregon. Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Gordon said Friday a preliminary investigation indicates the women were traveling northbound on State Route 376 in Nye County when the driver lost control of the 2006 Ford Fusion.

He says she apparently made attempts to regain control of the car, but it went off the road and overturned.

Neither woman was wearing a seatbelt and both were ejected from the car.

One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was flown by helicopter to a Las Vegas hospital, where she later died.