WA man who tackled car theft suspect talks to KOIN

LA CENTER, Wash. (KOIN) — Two weeks ago, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect led deputies on a chase through La Center. In the process, the suspect reportedly stole and crashed multiple cars and was about to steal another before one man tackled him to the ground.

KOIN 6 had the chance to talk to Kevin Goodell, who is being hailed as a hero for taking down the suspect.

Goodell was grilling in the backyard of his home when he saw a man run by 2 of his daughters. Goodell quickly reacted and took off after the man.

He said, “Stop dude. You’re done, it’s over.”

When the suspect kept running, Goodell chased after him and tackled him in the gravel driveway. In the process, Goodell tore his ACL, but his injury didn’t stop him from pursuing the suspect.

While the suspect got up and hopped into a Chevy, Goodell knew he was injured and decided to grab a steel pipe.

“I figured, well, better make sure the odds are on my side,” he said.

Goodell managed to get the suspect out of the Chevy where he ran away and got into Goodell’s Toyota. Kevin quickly cornered the suspect inside the Toyota.

According to Goodell, the suspect said, “Why dude? Just give me your key and let me go.”

However, Goodell didn’t let that happen.

Goodell warned the suspect to get out or he was going to hurt him, which is when the suspect gave up and said he was “done.”

During the encounter, Goodell’s daughter, Jennesa called 911 from inside the house and police arrived within moments.

Goodell’s quick thinking helped contain a situation that could have been far worse, but Goodell’s family said they’re not surprised he took action.