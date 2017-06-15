Violent suspect wanted after nearly running over deputy

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a violent offender who reportedly almost ran over a deputy.

On Thursday morning, deputies were called to the 100 block of Lone Oak Road due to a report of a suspicious person at a vacant lot.

While deputies investigated the incident, they talked to Paul Harris, 26, who gave them a false name. He reportedly sped away and almost ran over a deputy who was standing nearby.

The deputy was not injured.

Harris is a 6’1”, 185 pounds and has short brown hair. He’s a transient who is often seen in the Longview area.

Harris has a history of violence and police caution people to not approach him. He currently has an active felony warrant issued by the Department of Corrections and is also wanted for making false statements, felony eluding and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information about Harris’ location should call the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office at 360.577.3092.