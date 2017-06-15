Supreme Court hears case to remove controversial OR judge

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge known for refusing to marry same-sex couples is continuing his battle to stay on the bench.

Judge Vance Day has been accused of allowing a convicted felon to possess and control a gun, using his office for personal gain and lying to a state commission.

The Commission on Judicial Fitness and Disability recommended removing Day in 2015.

The Statesman Journal reports the Oregon Supreme Court heard the case Wednesday.

Day’s lawyer says that the judge understood his past conduct was inappropriate and has since changed. She argued that the commission’s report was one-sided and relied on testimonies from sources she says are unreliable. She says a censor would be a more appropriate disciplinary action.