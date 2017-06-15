Sex offender found masturbating in public

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A convicted sex offender, who has 10 felony convictions on his record, is now accused of masturbating in public.

Eddie Royce Menefee, 39, is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center on allegations of felony public indecency and failing to register as a sex offender.

Police say on Tuesday, officers assigned to the Transit Division responded to the 122nd Avenue Transit Station Park and Ride on reports of a man lying down on the ground masturbating.

Menefee told police that he had been masturbating for about an hour before they arrived.

Records show that Menefee was convicted in 1994 of sexual abuse. He has several convictions of failing to register as a sex offender.

Menefee is due back in court on June 22.