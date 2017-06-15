Portland subway idea on the table, but decades away

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With half a million people expected to move into the Portland metro area in the net 20 years, city planners are already thinking about ways to handle the traffic.

As part of the Regional Transportation Plan, officials are weighing the idea of an underground subway system to help alleviate above ground traffic troubles. The idea is for a subway through downtown Portland that would travel across the Willamette River and into inner SE Portland. It’s unclear at this point whether that would be a tunnel or bridge.

Officials say they are looking for more short term ideas and the potential subway wouldn’t be in the cards for several decades. Part of reason it’s on the table is that is has to be part of a future plan in order to get federal funding.

Other short term projects that are well underway to becoming reality are ways to provide more service on popular bus lines like the number 4 on Division Street.