Oregon 1st to allow non-binary gender option on IDs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is officially the 1st state to recognize non-binary residents on their driver’s licenses and IDs.

On Thursday, the Oregon Transportation Commission approved a new rule, which allows individuals who are intersex or don’t identify as male or female to chose “X” as the sex marker on their driver’s licenses. The “X” is for not-specified .

The change will take into effect July 1.

Previously, non-binary residents were forced to check “M” for male or “F” for female.

While Oregon is the first state in the U.S. to recognize non-binary residents on IDs, this idea isn’t new, according to Julie Rodriquez, communications manager of Basic Rights Oregon. Several countries, including Canada, India, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal and Bangladesh have acknowledged the need to recognize non-binary genders for years.