Wheeler reassigns city bureaus, takes 911 center

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Mayor Ted Wheeler took the Bureau of Emergency Communictions from Commissioner Amanda Fritz when he reassigned agencies to the members of the City Council on Thursday.

The switch was not completely unexpected. The City Ombudsman accused BOEC of underestimating hold times at the 911 center it oversees for many years last week. Fritz had been in charge it for much of that time, along with former Commissioner Steve Novick, who was defeated by Commissioner Chloe Eudaly last year.

After the ombudsman’s report was released, the council voted to study 911 response times. BOEC has been chronically understaffed for years and will likely need additional employees to meet its goal of answering 90 percent of 911 calls within 20 seconds.

The report found the average response time in now 23 seconds, not one second as BEOC had been reporting.

Other major assigns remained the same as when Wheeler took all bureaus at the beginning of this year’s budget process.

For example, he is keeping the Portland Police Bureau and the Bureau of Housing. Commissioner Nick Fish is keeping the Portland Water Bureau and the Bureau of Environmental Services. Commissioner Dan Saltzman is keeping the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Commissioner Amanda Fritz is keeping Portland Parks & Recreation. And Commissioner Chloe Eudaly is keeping the Office of Neighborhood Involvement and Bureau of Development Services, where she was in the process of changing director before Wheeler assigned them to himself.

Below are the reassignments as of Thursday afternoon.

MAYOR TED WHEELER

• Portland Police Bureau

• Portland Housing Bureau

• Bureau of Planning and Sustainability

• Office of Equity and Human Rights

• Portland Bureau of Emergency Management

• Bureau of Emergency Communications

• City Budget Office

• City Attorney

• Government Relations

• Office of Management & Finance

• Prosper Portland

• Travel Portland

• Regional Disaster Preparedness Organization – Policy Committee

• Home Forward

• A Home For Everyone (with Commissioner Eudaly)

• Local Public Safety Coordinating Council

• Mt. Hood Cable Regulatory Commission

• Portland Community Media

• Human Rights Commission

• BOEC User Board

COMMISSIONER EUDALY

• Office of Neighborhood Involvement

• Bureau of Development Services

• A Home For Everyone (with Mayor Wheeler)

• Public Involvement Advisory Committee

• New Portlanders Policy Council

• Metro Policy Advisory Committee (MPAC)

• Multnomah County Animal Control

• Portland Commission on Disability

COMMISSIONER FISH

• Bureau of Environmental Services

• Portland Water Bureau

• Bureau of Hydroelectric Power

• Regional Arts & Culture Council

• Rose Festival Foundation

• Royal Rosarians

• Venture Portland

• Portland’5 Centers for the Arts

• Metropolitan Exposition and Recreation Commission (MERC)

• Visitor Development Fund Board (VDF Board)

• Elders in Action

• Portland Utility Board (PUB)

COMMISSIONER FRITZ

• Portland Parks & Recreation

• League of Oregon Cities (with Mayor Wheeler)

• Metro Policy Advisory Committee (MPAC)

• Visitor Development Fund Board (VDF Board)

• Portland Parks Foundation

COMMISSIONER SALTZMAN

• Portland Fire & Rescue

• Portland Bureau of Transportation

• Fire & Police Disability & Retirement

• Portland Streetcar, Inc.

• Portland Mall Management, Inc.

• Portland Aerial Tram Board

• Joint Policy Advisory Committee on Transportation (JPACT)

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN media partner