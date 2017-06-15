Marijuana thief busted by dispensary’s logs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It might not be the best idea to commit a crime at a marijuana dispensary in Oregon.

Most dispensaries have policies in place that include verifying a person’s age and writing down driver’s license or other personal identification information.

A grand jury recently indicted Trevon S. Reid, 25, with two counts of theft. According to court documents, in November 2015, Reid went to the Home Grown Apothecary and stole a cellphone that was valued at $750. The shop owner was able to identify Reid as the suspect because he was required to provide his ID upon entering the store and the owner wrote down Reid’s information.

Later, in December 2016, Reid entered the Kaleafa Dispensary and stole over $1,000 of marijuana, according to court documents. The shop owner later told police that when Reid entered the store, he took down his personal information and that he kept the logs.

The new theft charges were filed as Reid, a convicted sex offender, awaits trial for an unrelated gun charge that occurred in late Dec. 30, 2016.

Reid remains in custody at the Multnomah County Inverness Jail.