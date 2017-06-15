Luke Heimlich steps down from OSU baseball team

Related Coverage OSU pitcher Heimlich excuses himself from games

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State University announced on Thursday that star pitcher Luke Heimlich will no longer be a member of the baseball team.

The announcement comes after it came to light last week that Heimlich pleaded guilty to the felony child molestation charge in August 2012 after a 6-year-old girl accused him of touching her, according to court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News.

Heimlich recently failed to register as sex offender in Benton County as he is required to, but has since registered.

OSU President Ed Ray sent a letter to the OSU community and said he supports the decision.

Yesterday, Luke decided that he would no longer represent the university this year as a member of the baseball team. As such, he will not participate in the NCAA College World Series nor travel with the OSU baseball team to Omaha. I concur with this decision as to do otherwise would certainly serve as a disruption and distraction to the team due to the significant public scrutiny that this matter has attracted. As well, I am mindful of the need for providing safety for all concerned that otherwise might be at risk during times of heightened emotions. If Luke wishes to do so, I support him continuing his education at Oregon State and rejoining the baseball team next season.