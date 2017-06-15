Eclipse campout proceeds to help couple with IVF

LEBANON, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for a family friendly place to watch this summer’s solar eclipse, there’s a unique way you can camp out in Lebanon while supporting a good cause.

Three Strands Farm is normally a wedding venue, but it’s also in the path of totality, which will experience 2 minutes of complete darkness when the solar eclipse happens on August 21.

Demand has been extremely high for spots to watch the eclipse along the path of totality, which gave Three Strands Farm owner Kristi Bertagna and her husband, Tom, an idea for a way to help their daughter and son-in-law.

“Oh I want to be a grandma, so,” Bertagna told KOIN 6 News.

Her daughter, Staci Corbett, also dreams of having a baby. But 4 years ago, doctors discovered a large mass on one of her ovaries. She had the ovary removed, but years later, she’s still trying to get pregnant.

“You wait and you wait and you wait and nothing happens,” Corbett said. “It would just mean everything to me to be able to start a family with my husband.”

Now, Corbett and her husband, Matt, are ready to take the next step in their quest to start a family: In vitro fertilization. But the cost is overwhelming.

“We were just all racking our brains with how we could help the kids with their fertility struggle… they have to raise all this money,” Bertagna said. “So we found out we were right in the path of the totality with the eclipse, and we thought, what a perfect thing to do.”

Bertagna said she decided to utilize her farm’s prime location to help raise some money for the IVF. She and her husband will be hosting an eclipse campout from August 20-21. Tickets are $125 a person, and include food and family activities.

“We’re really catering to families, people who don’t really want the party atmosphere, but they want to come and enjoy this and be relaxed and be able to be out in the country but not be crammed into a campground,” she said. “We have a lot of trees, but we do have 43 acres… I think it’s going to be so much fun.”

The farm has 2 big open fields, which Bertagna said will be perfect to experience the eclipse. There will be outdoor movies and other activities before the main event, and she will also provide safety glasses so guests “don’t have to worry about a thing.”

“I’m so happy that they came up with the idea… I’m so excited to meet everybody,” Corbett said. “The timing of us being ready for IVF and this happening is perfect.”

Even if the IVF treatment doesn’t work, Corbett said she and her husband will keep pursuing every option they possibly can to become parents.

“We want this, we want to start a family,” she said. “If that avenue leads to adoption, we are open to that. We will be parents, I know that we’ll be parents.”

Click here for more information about the campout.