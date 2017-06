PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 9-year-old black lab named Roxy was stolen on Wednesday.

Police say someone stole Roxy from outside of the Good Earth Cafe on SW 3rd Avenue at the Justice Center. Roxy had on a gray muzzle and has white paws. She weighs 70 pounds and was last seen wearing a black collar with pink rhinestones.

The suspect is white and was wearing large black clothing. The person’s gender is unknown.