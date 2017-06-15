Deputies: Woman kidnapped, held in RV for 12 hours

Booking photos of -- Michael Gray Wilkins, 47, and Leslie Jacobs Weeks, 49. (CCSO)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested after a woman said they kidnapped her and tied her up in a motor home.

Evidence found in a motor home after deputies say a woman was kidnapped and held against her will. (CCSO)
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the woman in a broken down motor home on Courtney Avenue in Milwaukie. The 31-year-old Portland woman told deputies she had been held against her will.

Detectives believe suspects Michael Gray Wilkins, 47, and Leslie Jacobs Weeks, 49, held the woman for around 12 hours during which she said they zip tied, gagged, tasered and assaulted her. Detectives found evidence of zip ties and a taser in the motor home when they searched it .

According to the sheriff’s office, the motor home belongs to the suspects, who are believed to be transient.

Wilkins and Weeks are being held in the Clackamas County Jail on charges of robbery, kidnapping, assault and menacing.

 