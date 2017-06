PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Camas police are looking for a missing woman who is developmentally delayed.

Kristina Cutler-Moore was last seen around 3 p.m. on June 14 when she walked away from her Camas home near the Forest Home baseball fields.

She is 5-foot-9-inches tall, 110 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweater.

If you see her, call police.