Camas mom missing, car found at Lacamas Park

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 40-year-old Camas woman who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.

Alisha McRay dropped off her kids at school on Wednesday, but she didn’t show up to pick one of them up in the afternoon, Camas Police Dept. said.

Her family became concerned about her and reported her missing later that evening.

Police initiated a search for McRay and found her car parked at a public Lacamas Park parking lot off of NE Everett Street. A helicopter was used to search for her in the area, but police said they didn’t find any sign of her as of Thursday afternoon.

Family members tell police this is extremely out of character for her.

She is listed as a white woman, 5’7″ tall, 220 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 360.834.4151.