Bars, restaurants broken into on NE Alberta Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – At least 5 separate businesses, mostly bars and restaurants, were broken into between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Police say two businesses on the corner of NE 18th Avenue and Alberta Street were vandalized and three others at NE 31st Avenue and Alberta Street had their windows smashed.

At Urdaneta, a tapas restaurant, the owner tells KOIN 6 News that the cash register was stolen. The owners of The Big Egg, a breakfast restaurant, showed up to open on Thursday and found their front door window smashed.

Police say it appears all five restaurants were broken into with a rock that was thrown through the front window.

The cash register at Vita Café could be seen smashed on the ground. The owner says a few dollars in cash was stolen.

Police are asking other businesses and homeowners in the area to check their surveillance camera systems to see if they recorded any images of the suspect or suspects. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 503.823.3333.